SMGS at RODA

38 members and 6 guests turned out at Roda for this week’s Stableford competition where calm and sunny conditions greeted us for the first tee-off just before 10 o’clock – that’s just when this “Jeckyll & Hyde” course lulls you into a false sense of security.

Often what starts off as a balmy, sunny day can swiftly change as the “Roda wind” gets up and shows the teeth of this course. It happened for our 4-ball, as one of the later ones to tee off, just as we started the second nine when the fairways were littered with head-gear while most of the balls were in the rough – or worse still, in the water!

The day’s results were:

Nearest the pins – Eva Pettersson (2). Bjorn Pettersson (7). Matt Newman (11) and Andy Imrie (13.

Best Guests – 2nd Frank Stanhope (28) and 1st Gerald Harwood (30).

BRONZE – 5th John Sorensen (23). 4th Norman McBride (24). 3rd Grattan Forber (26). 2nd Brian Butler (29). 1st Mick Roscoe (34).

SILVER – 5th Noel Connellan (26). 4th Alan MacDonald (30). 3rd Ken Flaherty (33). 2nd Hugh Reilly (37). 1st Norman Cahill (38).

GOLD – 5th Andy Imrie (31). 4th Matt Newman (32). 3rd Tony Smale (33). 2nd Kenny Reddington (34). 1st Jamie Rorison (35).

The “Abacus” was awarded to Paul Cobain.

In the match-play doubles, it took Barry Roehrig & Kenny Reddington 20 holes to eventually beat Tony Smale & Nick Spicer. In the singles Bjorn Pettersson beat Kyree Skarsmoen 7/5.

Our thanks go to all the team at Roda for their help in making the day a success.