EASTER WEEK IN ORIHUELA

Easter is one of the most celebrated religious and cultural festivals in Spain and in Orihuela, Holy Week was acknowledged as being of International Tourist Interest in 2010.

The streets will be transformed into scenes which will commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ a schedule of which is shown below.

Of all of the processions and celebrations one of the most moving is on Holy Thursday, starting at eleven o’clock in the evening: The Santísimo Cristo del Silencio. (Holy Christ of Silence). This is when two long lines of devotees, dressed in their hooded gowns, covering their heads, walk through the crowds in complete silence.

But all of the festivities are well worth attending if you really want to see cultural Spain at its very best and from the Orihuela Costs the council are providing a daily bus service to the city which will drop you are the very centre of all the celebrations, but it will only run if it has a minimum of 20 people who must book in advance at the Playa Flamenca town Hall.

For further information, timings and bookings, contact the tourist office at Orihuela Playa on telephone: 96 676 00 00, EXT. 32

HOLY MONDAY 10 APRIL

10 pm: PROCESSION of the Brotherhood of La Samaritana (The Samaritan) and the Pontí­ce (Ponti- and the Royal and the Illustrious Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus in the float El Prendimiento (Jesus Arrested).

HOLY TUESDAY 11 APRIL

10 pm: PROCESSION of the Brotherhood of the Pardon and the Ecce Homo Brotherhood.

HOLY WEDNESDAY 12 APRIL

6:30 pm: PROCESSION of the Secular Franciscan Order and Illustrious Stewardship of Our Father Jesus.

10:30 pm: PROCESSION of the Brotherhood of the “Last Supper” Eucharist and the Royal Brotherhood of “Jesus Washing the Feet”.

MAUNDY THURSDAY 13 APRIL

11 pm: PROCESSION of the Brotherhood of Silence.

GOOD FRIDAY 14 APRIL

2 am: PROCESSION of the Penitential Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of the Good Death.

6:30 pm: GENERAL PROCESSION of the Passion.

EASTER SATURDAY 15 APRIL

7 pm: PROCESSION of the Holy Burial of Christ.

EASTER SUNDAY 16 APRIL

12:30 am: PROCESSION of the Brotherhood of the Resurrection.

EASTER PARADES IN TORREVIEJA

Below is the programme of each parade. The best parades to watch are the ‘big’ processions at 8pm on Good Friday and 8am on Easter Sunday. For more information take a look at the official Semana Santa Torrevieja website.

HOLY MONDAY – 10th April – TIME: 10pm

Solemn Procession. Starting and finishing in the Plaza de la Constitución

HOLY TUESDAY – 11th April – TIME 10pm

Solemn Procession starting and finishing at the Inmaculada Concepción church, in the Plaza de la Constitución

HOLY WEDNESDAY – 12th April TIME: 10pm

Solemn Procession starting and finishing at the Inmaculada Concepción church, in the Plaza de la Constitución. The procession will meet a second march which will have left the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús church at the same time. This meeting is called the Encuentro en la via dolorosa after which both parades will continue to the Plaza de la Constitución.

MAUNDY THURSDAY – 13th April – TIME: 11pm

The Silence procession from the Inmaculada Concepción church where it will also finish.

MAUNDY THURSDAY – Midnight

Cristo del Calvario Procession from the Plaza del Calvario to the Plaza de la Constitución.

GOOD FRIDAY -14th April – TIME: 8pm

Holy burial procession from the Inmaculada Concepción church to which it will return.

HOLY SATURDAY – “15th April – TIME: 10.30pm

Drum Saturday – Tamborada Sábado de Gloria. In anticipation of the resurrection of Jesus, in a general expression of joy you can join the drum concert. Just take along your own drum. From the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen de Torrevieja finishing in the Plaza de la Constitución.

EASTER SUNDAY – 16th April – TIME: 8am

There are two Hallelujah Processions from the Inmaculada Concepción church to which they also returns. Both processions will meet at the crossroads of Calle Concepción and Fotógrafos Darblade, where the ‘Encuentro’ or encounter will take place. During this event petals will fall from the balconies of the surrounding buildings and the traditional Hallelujahs will be sung.