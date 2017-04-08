SAN JAVIER CAPTAIN’S DRIVE-IN AT LA SERENA GOLF

It was a great turnout for our new Captain (Paul Hamlin) who was represented by Vice Captain Dave Farrington. Outgoing Captain David Archer handed over the reins at the start of the game and the matches teed off, in what was also our first qualifying event of the new season.

There was some excellent scoring on a beautiful day for golf, with the divisional winners being: Division 1 – Richard Lovering 37 points, Steve Branston 36 points, Bob Eaton 34 points. Division 2 – John Hillier 38 points, Joyce Armstrong 34 points, Jeff Belt 32 points. Nearest the pins were won by Jim Moffat (2), Steve Branston and Paul Matthews, with the dreaded “Monkey” being taken home by Dave Furze.

The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and rolls over to the next game, which is a pairs Texas Scramble at Saurines, teeing off at 9.48am on Wednesday 19th April. Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on Saturday 15th April, between 11am and 12 in the bar area at La Serena Golf Clubhouse, Los Alcázares. For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website and Facebook page.

Photo shows the outgoing Captain (David Archer) handing over to the incoming Vice Captain (Dave Farrington).

David Archer