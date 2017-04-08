THE ORANGE TREE GOLF SOCIETY @ HACIENDA DEL RIQUELME ON TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

The fully booked society all met at The Orange Tree for breakfast before setting off to the golf course. An extra tee time was needed due to the extended number of playing members. We also welcome a familiar face and new member to the society, who then took some prizes home.

All members managed to arrive early this time when the captain gave out the instructions. He decided on a pairs beterball stapleford competition. The weather was lovely and all chose to wear shorts. The course is in lovely condition and the playing conditions were even better.

we all returned back to The Orange Tree bar and restaurant for the presentation and refreshments. It was lovely to see EVERY playing member return back, a few refreshment were taken and we must also thank Chris and his staff for the fabulous food and service.

The prize giving was then undertaken. The winners (has seen in the photo) were Jack Sheridan and Martin Lowe with 43 points, 2nd were Nigel Cawthra and John McCleod with 36 points and Andy Shuttle and Fred Noakes also with 36 points.

NTP,s went to John Downie (5th), John Burgess (7th), Jack Sheridan (15th) and John McCleod (17th).

The next society event is on Tuesday 18th April, names now being taken. The entry sheet is on the notice board within the restaurant, or you can email on orangetree@hotmail.es Full fixtures, reports and all other golf related news can be found on the website under the golf society banner at www.orangetree-caboroig.com