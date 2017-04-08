MOJÁCAR STARTS OFF SEMANA SANTA WITH A CONCERT OF SACRED MUSIC

The Easter activities programmed by Mojácar Council for this year’s Semana Santa (Holy Week) start with a concert of Sacred Music performed by the Town’s Municipal Band.

On Saturday April 8 at 9 pm, the Municipal Band will play a wide selection of the best religious music compositions in Mojácar’s Santa María Parish Church.

The concert will feature some of the most well-known classical themes of Semana Santa including works by Eloy García López, Martín Salas, Miguel Sánchez Ruzafa, Víctor Manuel Ferrer and José Vélez, with titles such as “Alma de Trinidad”, “Costalero”, “Palio Blanco”, “Mi Amargura”, “La Última Noche” and “Mesopotamia”.

Under the baton of Band Director, Miguel Ángel Miranda, the seventy performers will include many new young musicians who will play for the first time in public and become fully integrated into the musical group.

Solos will be performed by Luisa Castaño on flute, Ana Montoya García on clarinet and Marlene Diene on alto saxophone with percussion by Francisco González, Andrés Contreras and David Martinez. The standard bearers will be Aarón García, Daniel Flores and Manuel Torres.

Although the Mojácar Town Band is composed of very young musicians with an average age 15, they still manage to be among the best in the province of Almeria.

With the unconditional support of Mojácar Town Council since its foundation in 2002, this young group of musicians collaborates in all the local events. They also visit various Spanish cities to participate in concerts, contests and musical gatherings, always obtaining a high rating from the public and jurors as well as members of other Municipal Bands.