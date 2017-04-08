LOS NIETOS GOLF SOCIETY

April stapleford was held at the Mar Menor golf course, 18 players took part on a blustery day. Prizes were for overall winner, longest drive, front & back 9 individual score.

The overal winner was Mick Mc Govern with 35 pts, nearest the pin went to new member Mick Springer & Mick Mc Govern, longest drive Mick Lockley, Front 9 with 21 pts & 2 nd shot nearest the pin Peter Eades with back 9 going to Brummie Dave Tipping. We would like to thank Avalon for there sponsorship for the day.

After the golf we all returned to El Fraille bar & restaurant in the village where 39 enjoyed a meal & social evening. Next up is Lorca on Weds 3rd May.

Anybody interested in joining us please contact Iian Furniss at casabromley@hotmail.com