EMERGENCY STOP

After a very busy Tuesday Spring Fair whilst sitting having a quiet drink at MJ’s and working on the press release 55 Spanish IMSERSO travellers descended on the bar for drinks and a comfort stop – Ki was on her own but it was literally all hands to the pump as Ki Julie (formerly from The Park Inn) and Ki’s friend Christine from Mist in Quesada delivered 55 coffee’s beers wines and waters.

The story was that it was a coach holiday and the next stop was Murcia and this was now the second time the coach had broken down.

55 Spanish folk were welcomed and catered for all in the space of less than 15 minutes – they boarded the replacement coach and waved cheerily to us as they were on their way to Murcia!