Another typical Spanish Spring Day greeted 17 members for Tuesday 4th April’s ‘Joker’ competition. Unfortunately, the scheduled ‘Gruesome’ requires an entry number divisible by 4 e.g. 16 or 20 competitors. Therefore, it has been put back until that number of entries are received. Many will wipe their brows with relief, as it is a particularly punishing competition.

Nearest the pins : Hole 2, Lawrence Wanty – Hole 6, Mike Williams. 3rd Place – Lawrence Wanty, Handicap 8 – 41 points. 2nd Place – Dave Southwell, Handicap 15 – 43 points. 1st Place – Michel Goujon, Handicap 14 – 43 points on C/B.

Both first and second can expect a reasonable handicap reduction in their next game – in Dave Southwell’s case – November, when he returns to this area from the U.K.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann