NEWTON COLLEGE OPEN MORNING

FOR PROSPECTIVE FAMILIES TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THEIR IB BILINGUAL DIPLOMA PROGRAMME

The School will be open on Tuesday 11th April to show prospective families the benefits of learning the IB Bilingual Diploma Programme.

Newton College will offer parents and students the possibility to visit them and get to know more about their educational programme in Sixth Form. They will hold an Open Morning on Tuesday 11th April from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Those people interested in visiting the school will be able to discover the ethos and philosophy of one of the top schools in the Valencian Region, which has been running for 25 years. They will mainly focus on the benefits of the International Baccalaureate Bilingual Diploma Programme. As Rosa Mª Tortosa, the Headteacher, explains: “this programme allows our students to develop in a bilingual and flexible environment which prepares them for future challenges”.

Newton College’s Senior Management Team and its teaching staff will explain to the attendees the methodology and work model used in the school with the aim of promoting an inspiring, creative and innovative education. After a short talk by the Headteacher, parents will be offered a guided tour around the school facilities while they are informed about the IB bilingual Diploma Programme taught in the Sixth Form.

Studies carried out suggest that pupils who have been involved in this programme, which is considered to be one of the most prestigious courses by universities in the US and the United Kingdom, are better adapted, from an academic and emotional point of view, to university requirements. In addition to this, Newton College launches every year their Excellence

Programme, which allows one of the best students in the last year of compulsory Secondary Education within the Alicante province, to enjoy the benefits of studying the Sixth Form at their school by means of a scholarship.

Apart from the language development, the Bilingual Diploma Programme focuses on critical thinking and interdisciplinary learning, teamwork, adaptation, self-management and use of technology. Newton College is the only school in the whole Alicante province to offer this programme, delivered mainly in English.

Newton College has created a link for families to register their attendance to the Open Morning event, which is also available on their website http://www.laudenewtoncollege.com/servicios/eventos/evento-del-mes/ in order to plan this event and offer interested families an informative and quality experience. Attendance can also be confirmed by telephone number 965 45 14 28.