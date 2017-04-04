STELLA RETURNS FROM HOLIDAY TO WIN THE BAYBUT’S STABLEFORD COMPETITION

On Friday 31st March Montgo golf Society played a stableford competition at Oliva Nova, kindly sponsored by Brian and Feli Baybut. The course continues to improve after a long, cold, and wet winter and the fairways are beautiful and lush, although the greens seemed a bit woolly and slower than usual.

We were fortunate to have Damian Sanchez Perez, the Caddymaster of Oliva Nova as our guest, and he also put up some prizes for any members able to beat his score on the day.

In first place was Stella Fox with 37 points off 18.5, obviously glad to be home after her recent travels. In second place, also with 37 points but losing out on countback, was Wolfgang Schuster (15.7), pushing Peter Twine in to third place with 36 points off 20.2. There were prizes for the best front nine and best back nine for players not in the main winning group, and these went to Dennis Coe (21 points)and John Feek (19 points) respectively.

Nearest the pin for ladies went to Stella Fox on the 3rd and Linda Coe on the 16th, whilst John Feek took 3rd for the men and Peter Twine won the 16th. There were three 2’s recorded, and these went to Stella Fox, Feli Baybut, and Peter Twine. Finally there were four members who beat Damian’s score of 33 points, the first three plus Patrick Lynch, and they were all recipients of sleeves of golf balls.

Our next event is on the 14th April, when we will be playing a stableford competition at Oliva Nova for the Founders Trophy, sponsored by Russ Peters.