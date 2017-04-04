MG BOFFINS DEVELOP VOICE-CONTROLLED EMOJI WINDSCREENS

Ever wanted to apologise to another driver for making a silly mistake? Or tell the ‘middle lane hogger’ what you really think? Fortunately, in between geeking out on Star Trek box sets and practicing advanced trigonometry, chief techies at the MG boffin laboratory have been working overtime to provide motorists with a cool new app.

Earlier today (1st April) state-of-the-art MG Inter-Car Emoji (MICE) technology was unveiled to a crowd of awestruck tech fanatics outside the company’s UK headquarters in Longbridge, Birmingham.

Via a highly complicated scientific process, the boffins have mastered infusing LED technology into both front and rear windscreens, enabling drivers to communicate their innermost thoughts via huge emoji icons. Modern voice recognition allows the technology to be easily controlled while driving, while keeping motorists’ hands safely on the wheel!

From rolling eyes and winky face, to blowing a kiss, cute smile and the thumbs up gesture, the intuitive software gives motorists access to more than 150 iconic expressions.

Matthew Cheyne, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor, said: “Through in-depth customer research, we identified a number of frustrations experienced on the daily commute. Not being able to communicate with other drivers on the road really seemed to grind our drivers’ gears.

“Working night and day, we think our chaps in white coats have nailed it with emoji windscreens. It wasn’t easy, but we’re confident that inter-car communication will be massive in 2017.”

Prof. Hans Frei, director of MICE technology (and reigning company chess champion) at the MG boffin laboratory, added: “Developing the technology was relatively simple, as we found a handy step-by-step video on YouTube. Unfortunately, we did waste time looking at hilarious cat pictures as well, which significantly hampered development.

“We’re overjoyed to see months of hard work (ish…) come to fruition. MICE will be a real game changer in the marketplace – delivering easy and visual inter-car communication for all MG customers!“

To ensure accuracy of the voice control technology, MG customers from across the UK were invited to the boffin laboratory for preliminary testing. MICE was tested on multiple accents to ensure drivers weren’t ‘cheesed off’.

For more information about MG or to find your nearest dealer and book a test drive, visit www.mg.co.uk. For more information about MICE, visit www. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/April_Fools%27_Day.