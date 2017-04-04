AYUNTAMIENTO INTENSIFIES BEACH CLEANING FOR EASTER

The Councillors for Beaches and for Cleaning Services, Luisa Boné and Dámaso Aparicio, were on the coast last week to check on the cleaning work being carried out on the Costa’s beaches prior to the anticipated influx of tourists and visitors during Holy Week.

Aparicio said that he wanted to see first-hand just how much posidonia (a form of sea weed) has been deposited on beaches after the winter. He promised that the necessary cleaning services would be provided including 4 trucks which would move the algae to a local treatment plant.

Luisa Boné added that the work being carried out levelling and redistributing the sand across the beaches has also been reinforced with the addition of another tractor and further personnel. The maintenance and cleaning teams would also ensure that all refuse bins and street containers were completely empty and serviceable in plenty of time for the holiday.