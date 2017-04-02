SUMMER PETANCA LEAGUE

SUMMER LEAGUE : The new season starts on Thursday April 6th, with a new 4th Division of 8 teams . DIVISION 1 :BANDIDOS 1- FRANCO BELGAS JUSTIN- FRANCO BELGAS LUCKY- LAKESIDE HELLCATS- LOS ALTOS DRAGONS- LOS ALTOS DIABLOS- MIRADOR SWALLOWS- PUMAS.

DIVISION 2: BUDDIES- DOMINO McCoys- GUARDAMAR- MIRADOR SWIFTS- PEACOCKS RED – PIRATES 1-SAN MIGUEL- XPS

DIVISION 3: EL RANCHO 1- EL RANCHO 2- DOMINO PHOENIX- FALCONS- LAKESIDE LIONS- LOS ALTOS DIAMONDS- PEACOCKS BLUE- PEACOCKS GREEN.

DIVISION 4: Amigas BELGAS- BOULERO- DOMINO’S DYNAMITE- DOMINO’S KNIGHTS- LAGUNA ROSA- PIRATES 2-DOMINO’S DOLPHINS .

PRESENTATION DINNER: This is being held at Restaurante Los Cucalos, in Los Dolses. this is 1-30 for 2pm start. This a larger Venue holding 300 +, with the League growing each year this should be ideal.

Two Competitions will be held during the Summer Season, a Ladies , and Mens Doubles, with both events being held at Lakeside/San Luis.

The LEAGUE AGM, will be held on May 8th, at Asturias Restaurant, .

Roger Seymour