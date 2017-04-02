SPAIN GOVERNMENT SETS UP “ONE-STOP SHOP” FOR BREXIT ENQUIRIES

The Spanish Government has set up a “one-stop shop”, based at the Spanish Embassy in London to deal with enquiries from Spanish citizens in relation to the consequences that the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union may have on their personal situation and that of their family members.

​Among the different issues to be addressed by the shop, the following are worthy of mention: permanent residence, healthcare assistance, private medical cover, pensions and other social benefits, issues related to education such as the modification of university fees and the recognition of qualifications, the future of scientific programmes and grants, and fiscal and tax consequences for private individuals.

This one-stop shop will be the sole point of contact for all enquiries made on the consequences of Brexit and all of the embassy services will collaborate to comply with the functions mentioned above.

It is important to point out that the one-stop shop will not offer consular assistance, which will continue to be provided by the Consuls-General located in London and Edinburgh, which will remain in permanent contact in order to provide a response to those concerns which, while motivated by Brexit, may fall within the powers of the consular offices.

Citizens can address their enquiries to the one-stop shop by using either of the following electronic mail addresses: emb.londres.brexit@maec.es or brexitventanillaresidentes@maec.es