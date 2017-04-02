LOS AMIGOS DE MAZARRON FC GALA WEEK

The Los Amigos de Mazarron FC 8th Annual Gala Week events between 18th and 21st March were a great success smashing all previous records.

The three events, a Race Night, Celebrity Golf Day and the Gala Dinner at the Hotel la Cumbre Puerto de Mazarron raised the magnificent sum of €5,650 for the local football team, Mazarron FC.

Los Amigos de Mazarron F.C. would like to thank everyone who supported the events and to all the main sponsors, Ibex Insurance, the Club House Camposol Club de Golf, Expat Pensions and Westfield Health as well as all the local businesses who sponsored holes at the Golf Day.

Celebrities Alvin Martin, Gary Marshall, Tony Currie and Mark Higgins flew into Spain to support the event and all took part in the Golf Day along with former Charlton Athletic midfielder Peter Reeves who lives locally.

Former West Ham and England defender Alvin Martin was the guest speaker at the lavish Gala Dinner and comedian Gary Marshall entertained the sell out audience in his own unique style. A superb evening was rounded off with music and dancing to the sounds of the fabulous Woody.

The record sum raised this year takes the total raised in the eight years since the Gala Dinner was first held to just short of €27,000 in support of Mazarron F.C.