EXHIBITION OF MODEL BOATS

Last Saturday saw the opening ceremony for the XIV Exhibition of Static Naval Modelling and Radio control boats “CIUDAD de Torrevieja”, in the Exhibition Hall Los Aljibes in the Park Nations.

The exhibition will remain open until April 23, during which time there will be a series of events and activities for those wishing to go along.

The main focus of the exposition will be held in the park next Sunday where a demonstration will take place on the lake of a large selection of the boats.