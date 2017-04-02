EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF SOCIETY

A pleasant day greeted 20 competitors for the monthly medal on Tuesday 28th March. Despite the holes being only par 3, with most being 140 metres or less, it is still quite an achievement to register a Hole-in-One. The person to claiman ‘Ace’ today was Keith Smith, who seems to make a habit of it in the time that the Society has played at El Plantio and before that, at Greenlands.

Winning the Competition was Christine Linathan, who has played most Tuesdays during the Winter with the Society, while staying on the El Plantio complex and playing the 18 hole course. This was her last game before returning to glorious Yorkshire.

Nearest the pins : Hole 1, Michel Goujon – Hole 6, Ian Craig.

3rd Place – Brian Coupe, Handicap 20 – 59 shots.

2nd Place – Keith Smith, Handicap 10 – 58 shots.

1st Place – Christine Linathan, Handicap 12 – 57 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann