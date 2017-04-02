BAR KENZ DONATE €1020 TO THE AECC

The amazing Bar Kenz on San Luis have given Maria and the Pink Ladies €1020 for the AECC.

Pictured are Jan and Ken the landlords with some of their hard working staff. The money was raised mainly from their charity tins which are passed around the bar regularly especially on their card bingo days when the bar is really busy plus they had a donation from one of their regulars of €125.

As usual Jan and Ken would like to thank their customers for their never ending generosity when raising money for charity. If you would like to make an appointment with the AECC for a mammogram, cervical test or prostate check please telephone the office on 965 329 841 Monday to Friday 10-1.