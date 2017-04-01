VISTABELLA OPEN TRIPLES COMPETITION. WITH LYNNE BISHOP.

P & M Property Maintenance & Meson Nostrum Sponsor

Congratulations to Gary & Carol Thorpe and Bill Pain from Vistabella who were our worthy Champions, playing through nine games to meet Emerald Isle’s Jean & Paul Parkes and Ian Brewster in the final, the final was played over eight ends with Bills team going on to win 10-3.

Vistabella’s own Barbara & Arthur Brown with skip David Jenkins played another Emerald Isle team consisting of Mel & Colin Highland and John Pooley, this was to decide for the third & fourth place, also played over eight ends with the Vistabella team winning 8-4 resulting in a very good tournament for Vistabella. Congratulations to our winners and all the finalists well done and thank you to everyone who took part in the event.

Sharron Kirk, Mo Foulcer for doing their sums, Sandra Burrows & Sue Norris for making sure everyone had bought enough raffle tickets, also thank you to everyone who donated the prizes. Thanks also go to Barry Norris, Neil Burrows and the umpires, most importantly to our Sponsors Phil Marchant of PM Maintenance and Meson Nostrum Restaurant.

Winter League. Two games this week, first one at home v Quesada and what a fantastic result! A clean sweep across the board for twelve points, all the rinks were extremely close which you would expect at this level. This result saw us at the top of the league mid week…fantastic!! Shots, 89(12) – 65(0) Q.

Another game on Friday away at La Marina was a little more difficult, the squad still had three good wins and they also won the long game but another two points would have been appreciated, Shots, VB 85(8) – 77(4) LM. LM won the Berleen. We go head to head at home v San Luis on Wednesday who are now above us on shot difference, be up for it…Hokey Cokey!

Sponsored by Venture fleet, Rivingtons Restaurant, One-way services & TV Choice.