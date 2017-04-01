ŠKODA LAUNCHES WORLD FIRST ‘RENT-A-FAMILY’ TEST DRIVE SERVICE

In an effort to recreate the ‘delights’ of family travel, ŠKODA UK is offering a unique experience to customers taking the new Kodiaq SUV for a test drive.

Rent-a-Family is a no-cost test drive option that gives potential owners the chance to sample ŠKODA’s new seven seat SUV complete with crayon-wielding kids, insolent infants and talkless teens. As an added function, Rent-a-Family asks drivers if they’re ‘nearly there yet’ a minimum of five times per drive and mentions at least three times that someone needs to find a loo.

A travel-sick, yapping dog can also be specified as part of the package. From Dachshund to Dalmatian ŠKODA’s new service aims to replicate a true-to-life family driving experience.

Just as potential customers can go online (www.skoda.co.uk) to choose their car, they can now also choose from a menu of varying family member ‘stand ins’ – suited to their lifestyle – that must be returned at the end of the test drive.

The service will launch across selected dealerships in the UK on the 1st April, with a view to national roll out by the end of 2017.

Mr Itsaj Oake, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA UK, said: “At ŠKODA we are driven by something different and that runs through the heart of everything we do – including the service we offer around test drives. Our vehicles are designed for those who take a different, smarter approach – and what better and more realistic way to enjoy a test drive than in a car filled with passengers? It makes total sense”.