A long trip down the motorway to Altorreal was the venue for our away day game, Weather lovely and sunny with a slight breeze. A great day was had by all with some very good scoring.

Dom Downey and Shay Martin scored 35 points each with Dom taking first place on count back to win the Gold category. In third place was Mike Davies with 32 points.

In the Silver category Harry McKinnon took first place with 29 points followed by Paul Mutter and Pete Daggatt in Second & Third with 28 points each

Nearest the pins

Hole 5 Ron Swift Hole 8 Hayden Wright Hole 10 Liam Foley Hole 17 Dom Downey

Longest Drive was won by Dom Downey and Best Guest was Tony Conwell with 27 points

A long treck back up the motorway to Charlies Bar in Torreta 11 for presentation and a lovely pan of stew waiting for us provided by Charlie which was delicious Thanks Mate.

Next game is our Home game at Vistabella on Tuesday 11th April and do not forget we tee off at 08.15am. Anyone who would like to join our Society or just to have a game whist on holiday Give Ron a ring on 678 849 142 or e mail sanmigron@gmail.com