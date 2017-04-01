ORBA WARBLERS WEEKLY RESULTS REPORT – MARCH 29TH. – LA GALIANA – STABLEFORD

On yet another spectacular morning, the Orba Warblers went up to La Galiana to conquer the mountain terranes. In Div. 1, ‘ Very much In Form ’ Fred Cooley ( Hcap. 11.6 ) was 1st. with 35pts. now playing off Hcap. 11.3. And in 2nd. ‘ Back In the Photo ’ David Knight ( Hcap. 9.3 ) came in with 34pts. with ‘ Ever Steady ’ John Daniels ( Hcap. 17.8 ) in 3rd. with 31pts.

In Div. 2, ‘ Still Going Strong ’ Derek Gray ( Hcap. 22.4 ) was 1st. with 30pts.Two ladies brought up 2nd. and 3rd. – Jan Wilson ( Hcap. 18.9 ) and Barbara Pollitt ( Hcap. 23.5 ) respectively both with 29pts. Well done everyone.

There were 3 2’s – Sheila Dindar and Fred Cooley on the 3rd. hole and Derek Gray on the 14th. Two Nearest Pins went to Fred Cooley on the 3rd. and Steve Smith on the 16th.

The Football card went to the ‘ Winner ‘ Wendy Sulliven with Ipswich.

Next week April 12th., will be a Stableford Competition at Oliva Nova. First Tee Time is at 11:o4am so please arrive by 10:15am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and current Handicap Certificate. To book, please contact Michael Taylor on mjt@stylepms.com or phone 639252896.