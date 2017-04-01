THE CELTS CLUB DE GOLF.

We played our most recent Open Day at La Serena last Saturday. Weather conditions were ideal when we began the round but became more challenging as the round progressed as witnessed by the scoring.

The golf course was as is the custom presented to a very high standard and again we must thank Wayne and his team for their efforts. To the staff in the pro-shop thank you, Jose and Karolina for preparing the cards and the results. Our competition committee are doing sterling work thank you Camillus and Philip.

Can players please return their cards as soon as possible to the shop on the open days so that they can generate the results. If you fail to return your card to the pro-shop you cannot have your handicap adjusted when the scores are sent to Madrid.

Can I remind prize winners that we hold our monthly presentation of all prizes at each of the Open Days for that month’s competitions, if you are not going to attend can you appoint a member to collect your prize on your behalf. Our captain Alisdiar McLean was on hand to present the prizes; Medal results, Category 1, Denis McCormack 69. Category 2 Nigel Brandish 69. Week 1 Crystal, David Kirk 39 pts, Steve Hodgett 36 and Alan Woods 36.

The results of the Open Day were; visitors’ section, Jacky Hardy 30. NTP’s Pauvla Serakova, George Thomas, John O’Brien and Camillus Fitzpatrick. Category III, winner Thomas McEwn 31, Julian Loez 30 and Patrick Baker 30. Category II,winner James McEnery 34, George Thomas 34 and Laurence Brennan 33. Category I winner Camillus Fitzpatrick 35, Pauvla Serakova 33 and Denis McCormack 32. Second over-all went to Brendan Gannon 36 and the winner on the day with the very modest 36 points John O’Brien.

Congratulations again to all those who participated and well done to all the prize winners. Can I remind members that their annual membership fee is due? We will have the re-election of members at our next Junta meeting.

I have a team who looking for a couple of players to join them in the Presidents Cup tournament in El Plantio 25 euro for the game. For the society golfer we hope to have an announcement regarding handicap maintenance within the federation very soon. Watch this space. For further information call 615466398 or e-mail johnobrienalicante@gmail.com.