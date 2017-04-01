CARP R US FISHING CLUB

The sixth match of the Spring Series was fished on our fifth different venue in six weeks, thus testing the skills of the anglers in a variety of different conditions and locations. This time we were at the Embalse de Pedrera and after a very foggy start conditions were very pleasant.

Mark Foden won with 7.10 kg of carp caught using feeder and sweetcorn just pipping Steve Fell (6.96 kg carp) who was using similar tactics. Third was Peter Boorman with 1.64 kg, his highest finish to date, and fourth was Roy Dainty with 1.50 kg.

Peter Boorman would like to give special thanks to Mark Foden for rescuing him when the bank gave way and he fell into the water.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carprus.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

The club is currently looking for new members and anyone interested can contact us through the Facebook page, the website or calling the club secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081