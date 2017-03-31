SPORTSTALK Racing with ANDREW ATKINSON

Yuften to land Lincoln at Doncaster

Yuften is tipped to land The Betway Lincoln Handicap in the first big race of the 2017 Flat racing season at Doncaster on Saturday.

Trained by Roger Charlton, YUFTEN (3.35), priced at 5-1, will be ridden by Italian jockey Andrea Atzeni – after Morando, ante-post favourite – pulled out of the race, due to injury.

From an initial field of 91 entries, at the four day declaration on Wednesday, the allocated 22 runners go to post in a bid to win the £60,000-plus first prize in South Yorkshire.

“Yuften goes to the Lincoln in good form having enjoyed a good preparation – we’ve had the race in mind,” said Charlton.

David O’Meara’s 10-1 shot Bravery, a 44,000 guineas purchase, ridden by David Tudhope, and 25-1 chance, John Best trained Eddystone Rock, a son of Rock Of Gibraltar, are worthy of each-way support.

Mick Channon trained MOBSTA (1.50) also ridden by Atzeni, is the one they have to beat in the 6 furlongs Betway Cammidge Trophy Stakes in Doncaster’s opening race.

Italian superstar Frankie Dettori rides NIMR (2.25) trained by Richard Fahey, who missed the cut in The Lincoln, in the Betway Spring Mile Handicap.

CYMRIC (3.00) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick is tipped to win the Betway Doncaster Mile Stakes, with ROCKET MAN DAN (4.10) trained by Keith Dalgleish and ridden by Connor Beasley, tipped to land the Betway Brocklesbury Conditions Stakes (Div 1) over 5 furlongs.

Clive Cox’s MOVE TO THE FRONT (4.45), in The Betway Brocklesbury Conditions Stakes (Div 2) ridden by Alan Kirby, and DUBAWI PRINCE (5.20) in the Betway Maiden Stakes, trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Atzeni, complete The Leader’s selections at Doncaster.

At Kempton on the Polytrack Ed Dunlop’s AMLAD (1.30) a 160,000 gns yearling, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, was noted over 7 furlongs at Newmarket in August 2016.

LINGUISTIC (2.05) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Jim Crowley, is expected to shine in the Betfred Mobile Magnolia Stakes.

A 650,000 gns Lope De Vega yearling, Linguistic was successful in winning the Tattersalls Millions Three-Year-Old Trophy at Newmarket in April 2016.

GLOBAL ALEXANDER (3.50) a €160,000 yearling, trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Hector Crouch, is tipped to land the Betfred Lotto Maiden Fillies Stakes over 7 furlongs.

Andrew Balding’s BRIEF VISIT (4.25) ridden by Liam Kenirly, should be too good for the opposition in the Betfred TV Handicap over 1 mile 3 furlongs.

Selections at Chelmsford’s evening race meeting are Michael Stoute’s MUDAARAB (6.15) ridden by Jim Crowley; David O’Meara’s ROCK OF AMERICA (7.15) ridden by David Tudhope; Charlie Hills FAROOK (7.45) ridden by Jim Crowley and Mark Johnston’s LA CASA TARIFA (8.15) ridden by Joe Fanning.

THE LEADER TIPS

Doncaster: MOBSTA (1.50) NIMR (2.25) CYMRIC (3.00) YUFTEN (3.35) ROCKET MAN DAN (4.10) MOVE TO THE FRONT (4.45) DUBAWI PRINCE (5.20) Kempton: AMLAD (1.30) LINGUISTIC (2.05) GLOBAL ALEXANDER (3.50) BRIEF VISIT (4.25) Chelmsford: MUDAARAB (6.15) ROCK OF AMERICA (7.15) FAROOK (7.45) LA CASA TARIFA (8.15)