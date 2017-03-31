“OH,WHAT A NIGHT”

The Velvetones had a full house for their charity night to raise funds for A.E.C.C and ALPE with music from the fabulous Reef Band and a couple of songs from the ladies during the break.

A great time was had by all and we raised 465 euros which will be split between the two charities. Thanks to the band and everyone who came along to support our charities – we will definitely do it again!

If you like to sing whilst having fun and raising money for charity we would love to see you at El Paraiso, Torrevieja on a Wednesday morning between 10-12.30. Looking for someone to sing for you? We need no equipment and only charge a nominal fee for groups, organisations, weddings etc and are free for registered charities. See our website www.velvetonesharmonytorrevieja.com or Facebook page Velvetones Harmony Chorus for further details or phone Ena on 965707598 or Maryanne on 966714973. We look forward to seeing you soon.