MORRIS DANCING AT ALMORADI

On Saturday 25th March Terri Horvath Morris were invited to dance at the Almoradi Church Square by the local Tourist Office.

Several members of the audience asked if this was a weekly event to dance for the public on market day and therefore they will try to organise this in the future. The group would welcome the chance to dance there again to such a receptive and appreciative multi-national audience.

Terri Hovarth Morris perform at many venues, mainly charitable events or for requested performances and fiestas etc. Morris dancing consists of many kinds of English traditional dances from various regions. The group is always looking for more dancers, with or without prior experience and if you would like to find out more about them, either as dancers or to enquire regarding booking performances for your venue then please contact Sue Walters: suzi.inspain@gmail.com