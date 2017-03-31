HEALTH WEEK AT HOSPITAL QUIRÓNSALUD

On the occasion of from the 3rd to the 7th of April the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is celebrating World Health Day (April 7), with the third edition of their Health Week 2017.

The event includes health forums and free health tests, the objective of which is to detect ailments and diseases such as hypertension, diabetes or overweight. All of the activities will take place in areas adjacent to the main entrances of the hospital and the medical centres Quirónsalud in Orihuela, Santa Pola and Marjal (Crevillente).

Included in the program is a free dental care early diagnosis campaign including free oral examinations, by appointment on 5 April, telephone 966 92 57 82.

There will also be a campaign for the early detection of Colon Cancer, with free tests. Those interested may request information on telephone 966 925 770.

Francisco Fiestras, Managing Director of Quirónsalud, stressed that “this initiative is born as a consequence of the hospital’s campaign to promote health awareness among citizens and is part of the work we do all year round with regard to the Prevention and promotion of health “.

Activities scheduled at the Health Week of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja (from 3 to 7 April)

Monday, April 3

9.30 to 1pm. Blood donation marathon.

Tuesday, April 4

10 to 12 am. Free blood pressure, blood glucose and body weight checks.

Wednesday, April 5

Free dentall examinations from 10 to 12am and from 4 to 6pm. Telephone appointment on 966 92 57 82.

Friday, April 7

12 to 1pm. Specialists from the Cardiology Unit of Hospital Quirónsalud, will answer questions from Internet users.