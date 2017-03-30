SPORTING ALFAS CRICKET CLUB

Sporting Alfas 1st X1 204 for 1 beat Gloucs Seniors 201 for 7

Gloucestershire Seniors came to the Woodbridge Oval and after winning the ´Toss´ elected to bat first. Opening partners Cooper and Attard saw of the new ball attack of Ali and Ashraf with relative ease as the pair struggled to get to grips with the windy conditions. First change bowler Crompton also became the first wicket taker clean bowling Attard for 36 with the score on 61.

The partnership between Cooper and Febery looked steady until Muñoz took a brilliant catch to dismiss Cooper(23) giving Jack Perman his first wicket of the day. Lawrence(0) came and went quickly, cleaned up by Kieran Perman, proofing that he is still keen to bowl. Febery and Courtney slowed down the wicket taking until M Febery(41) walked past one and looked back in horror as his stumps shattered, Jack Permans second wicket. Courtner decided it was time to attack and reached 24 from 30 balls before edging to Laundon at slip another victim for Jack Perman.

Ali returning for his second spell bowled Edge(1). Alger´s end change worked and his reward was the wicket of Daniels(18). Murphy(5) and Bridge(13) batted out the last few overs to give GSCC at respectable but under par total of 201. Tea Time.

Laundon and Crompton paired up for the second time this season and took the score to 138 at drinks with Crompton on 105 giving the Gloucester bowlers a torrid time, unluckily puling a fetlock so retired hurt, Laundon reaching a sedate 25 before becoming Gloucester´s only victim caught at point by Bridge of the bowling of a very unlucky Murphy who thought he got Crompton out 4 times, non of the chances taken.

Alger and Muñoz piled on the required runs in double quick time Alger reaching 29 from 25 balls and Spanish skipper Muñoz 35 from just 11 balls, a great show of power hitting to end the game in the 26th over.

Has always the Lewis cabin became the center of attention and thanks were given to all for the hospitality given by SACC and the two clubs exchanged chat over a fantastic curry provided by Dennis.

Next weekend SACC entertain a select Jack Hyams X1 to celebrate his 92 years of life which included 20 plus visits to Spain’s home of cricket the Woodbridge Oval, Playa Albir, L’Alfas del Pi. Please come along to this fantastic venue.