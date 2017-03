The Tourist office in Orihuela has sent details of the free special bus service that the Cultural and Coast departments have arranged for the weekend to Orihuela for those people wishing to attend the exhibition of the Murals of San Isidro in Orihuela Town.

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd April

-Departure: 10 am (Town Hall Orihuela Costa)

-Return: 2 pm

This bus will also go to Entrenaranjos and Torremendo.