RENEWAL OF IRISH PASSPORTS

The Embassy of Ireland in Madrid is delighted to announce that it is now possible for adult Irish passport holders to renew their passports online.

This eliminates the need for paperwork – no forms needed! – and will be cheaper and faster than doing a paper application. You can also apply for a passport card (travel within the EU/EEA and Switzerland) online!

For more information, and to check your eligibility, see www.passport.ie.

Please note that first-time applicants and minors will still need to apply through the Embassy using a paper application – see www.irlanda.es for more details.

Let us take this opportunity to remind you all to check your passport expiry date before booking your holidays!