PROMOTION NEARS AS MONTE HIT 15 GOALS

Talisman Vaz nets five in record breaking win – CD Montesinos 15-0 Todo Deporte

By ANDREW ATKINSON

CD Montesinos took another step closer to promotion with an emphatic, record-breaking 15-0 win against Todo Deporte, in the Segunda Regional Grupo 16 at The Municipal Stadium, Los Montesinos.

Brazilian talisman striker Vazuinho and fellow striker Carlos Ventura each netted five goals, with striker Aure bagging a hat-trick, along with Fran and Fernando also getting amongst the goals.

The win sees CD Montesinos remain top of the table, on 44 points, five points ahead of Callosa Deportivo B, who defeated fourth place CD Murada 3-2, with Callosa having a game in hand.

Goals difference could play a major factor as to who wins the title – with CD Montesinos having scored 73 goals – 32 goals more than Callosa in the run-in to the season’s end.

CD Montesinos, who defeated Todo Deporte 10-0 earlier in the season, have suffered just one defeat since the appointment of coach Carlos Perez. And, with three games remaining, CD Montesinos’ title dreams remain in their own hands.

CD Montesinos, who have no fixture this weekend, host fifth place C.F. Popular Orihuela at The Municipal on April 9, followed with an away fixture against seventh placed Atletico Orihuela.

CD Montesinos could be crowned as Champions in the final game of the season at The Municipal on April 29 against sixth placed Grupo Caliche, with a large crowd expected to be in attendance.

RP Orihuela and Atl. Orihuela shared the spoils 3-3 in a six goal thriller, and Grupo Caliche defeated Deportivo Orihuela 5-1 in another six-goal encounter. FB Redovan B, Sporting Orihuela, CD Benijofar and CFP Orihuela had no fixtures at the weekend.

CD Murada, the league’s long time leaders throughout the 2016-17 season, who at one stage looked like to be the runaway winners, meet rock bottom club Todo Deporte, who have conceded 114 goals and chalked up just one point from 18 games, on April 2.

CD Benijofar will be looking to keep their promotion hopes alive, when they travel to CFP Orihuela on April 2, with a win narrowing the gap at the top of the table as the race to become the Segunda Regional Grupo Champions hots-up.