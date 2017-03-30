CD BALA AZUL 3 MAZARRON FC 0

Mazarron’s 11 game unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt with a 3-0 defeat away to local rivals CD Bala Azul.

Mazarron started quite brightly with Adrian twice getting on the end of long throws by Raul Torrano to force saves from the Bala keeper and, at the other end, Pablo had to make a smart diving save to keep out a long range shot from the home team.

Bala Azul went close on a couple of occasions before they took the lead on 39 minutes. A cross from the right was volleyed home by Santiago giving Pablo in the Mazarron goal no chance.

Mazarron made two substitutions at half time with Raul and Dani replacing Javi Torrano and Andreo but Bala Azul went straight onto the attack with Diego shooting well wide. On 54 minutes the home team should have increased their lead. A short corner was played to Diego and a superb cross from the ex-Mazarron player found Francisco unmarked at the far post. Fortunately for Mazarron, he somehow contrived to shoot the ball back across goal from two yards out for a goal kick.

Mazarron’s best chance of the game came after 60 minutes when Miguel’s cross from the right was met by Jimmy whose shot went agonisingly past the far post. In Mazarron’s best spell of the game Dani then headed Miguel’s cross wide.

Bala Azul increased their lead after 74 minutes when a cross from another ex-Mazarron favourite Jose Da was only half cleared and Salavador slammed the ball into the net from the edge of the penalty area,

It was 3-0 eight minutes later when Santiago tormented the Mazarron defence down the left before crossing to Jose Da who made no mistake to spark off wild celebrations by the home supporters. To cap a miserable afternoon Raul Torrano was sent off just before the end for kicking out at Santiago.

Man of the Match; Marcos