The latest edition of the Virtual Leader Newspaper is now on line by following this link

In edition 660 Spain’s EU Secretary of State calls for a reciprocal agreement on healthcare, residency and pensions post BREXIT.

Orihuela Council is also calling for all International Residents to update, renew or simply register on the Padron by the middle of next month and the RBL teamed up with TRACS as the two groups spent a day at the Cartagena Arsenal and Submarine School last week……