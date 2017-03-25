STEP INTO SPRING AT MJ’S QUESADA

The Spring Fair at MJ’s Bar Restaurant in Quesada, just by the Arches, gets underway at 11am on Tuesday 11 April.

The occasion kicks off at 12 noon with a Fashion Show which will be followed by a whole series of events during the course of the day.

If you would like a Free VIP Ticket/s for the Step into Spring Fashion Show you need to email sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk wo will send you validation numbers – you can then either print the tickets yourself or they can be left for you to collect from MJ’s Bar Restaurant by The Aches in Quesada

Pat a Cake Pat a Cake Baker’s Man can you bake me a cake just as fast as you can! You are also invited to be Mary Berry for the Day at The Quesada Bakeaway!! If you would like to enter a Victoria Sandwich Cake then, once again contact sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk

This is a team effort and will be hosted by MJ’s at their 11am ’till 11pm Spring Fair, orchestrated by Julie and judged during the morning with a meal for two as a prize for the winner – a cookery lesson for the runner up and a mystery prize for 3rd place….. it will be a fun competition and during the whole day there will be FREE TEA and A TASTE OF CAKE for everyone – you will need a voucher number for the free tea and cake and you can get this by sending an email to sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk or by calling in to MJ’s which is at the Arches in Quesada.

There will be two raffles for ECCH one during the day and one for the evening and a voluntary €1 donation for Elche Children’s Care Home is requested on the door.

A fun filled day is planned – doors open at 11.00 with a Fashion Show with complimentary cava at 12.00 this will be followed by demonstrations during the afternoon – Hopi Ear Candling, Flower Arranging, Painting, Threading and Tinting of eyebrows and even spray tanning for the very brave!