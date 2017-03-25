BLARNEYSTONE GOLF SOCIETY – ST PATRICK´S DAY TROPHY @ SAURINES

29 players travelled to Saurines to compete for the St Patrick`s Day Trophy. Being the day before St Patrick`s Day an excess of Guinness played no part in the scoring. Although dry the day was very windy which may have affected some of the scoring, those at the top of the pile, however, seemed to do OK.

We returned to the Blarneystone for refreshments and the presentation. A big thank you to Eamon and Bev.

NTP hole 6 – John Dynes

NTP hole 10 – Trond Paulsen

NTP hole 14 – Matt Finn

NTP hole 18 – Gary Lester

Longest Drive – Ian Wilson

Twos pot – Tony Brain & Trond Paulsen

Congratulations to the winner Tony Pallant who scored 37 points, followed by Tony Brain and Trond Paulsen with 34 points.