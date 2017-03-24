SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY AT ALENDA. MARCH 22ND, 2017.

A rare SMGS trip to Alenda found the course in reasonable condition and weather fine. Thirty-eight members, accompanied by two guests, turned out for a stableford competition. A number of players scored well, stand out scores coming from Norman Padmore (37), Theo Boelhouwer and John Osborne with 38 points, 40 from Ivor Turkington and the day’s best return, 42 points and finally a cut after frequent recent visits to the winners circle, for Chris Hamblett.

The day’s full stableford results were the following:

Bronze Category: 5th Mike Jordan (31), 4th Ron Stenhouse (33 on CB), 3rd Phil Birtwistle (33 on CB), 2nd Norman Padmore (37) and 1st, with the best score of the day, Chris Hamblett with an excellent 42 points

Silver Category: 5th Steve Davis (33), 4th Ken Flaherty (34 on CB), 3rd Keith Wickham (34 on CB), 2nd Steve Grundy (34 on CB), and first, Captain Theo Boelhouwer with 38.

Gold Category: 5th John Aitchison (32 on CB), 4th Steve Higgins (33), 3rd Tony Sims (34), 2nd John Osborne (38) and 1st, with a very good 40 points, Ivor Turkington.

The Abacus was won by Kyrre Skarsmoen.

Best Guest went to Hamilton Shields (21 on CB).

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Steve Davis (Hole 3), Mick Roscoe (5), Steve Higgins (13) and Kyrre Skarsmoen (16).

Our thanks go to the staff at Alenda golf course for their contribution to the day. Next week’s gathering will take place at Altoreal.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters b y logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Theo Boelhouwer a call on 694494824 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers.