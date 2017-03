Quesada Bowls Club has posted another great success in winning the Costa Blanca Premier 20 Knockout Competition.

Opponents in the final were The Emerald Isle. !0 players at home and 10 players away.

The result of the Final was that Quesada won the Singles, Pairs and Fours at home, and the Pairs, Triples and Fours away giving an overall win to Quesada of 12-4.

The photograph shows the winning squad with the Premier 20 trophy.