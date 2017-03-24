THE ORANGE TREE GOLF SOCIETY @ LA TORRE ON TUESDAY 21ST MARCH

The fully booked society all met at The Orange Tree for breakfast before setting off to the golf course.

A later tee time this week due to moving to La Torre from El Valle due to the loss of the buggies. We must thank all involved for all the assistance in this matter. All members managed to arrive early this time when the captain gave out the instructions. He decided on a pairs combined stapleford competition. The weather was lovely and all (well nearly all), chose to wear shorts. The course is in lovely condition and the playing conditions were even better.

We all returned back to The Orange Tree bar and restaurant for the presentation and refreshments. It was lovely to see EVERY playing member return back, a few refreshment were taken and we must also thank Chris and his staff for the fabulous food and service.

The prize giving was then undertaken. The winners (has seen in the picture) were Chris Blown and Kevin McHale with a score of 71 points, 2nd were Peter Whitchurch and John Downie with 69 points and 3rd were John Fleming and Kedric Rhodes with 61 points.

NTP,’s went to Pete Cowan (3rd), Chris Blown (5th), John Downie (11th) and Miron Badowsky (15th).

I must also apologies to John Burgess who won last time out but was wrongly identified in the picture and write up.whoops.

With such good scores 2 members will now be p,aying with new handicaps, Pete Cowan and Kevin McHale, welcome to the real world gents.

The next society event is on Tuesday 4th April, names now being taken. The entry sheet is on the notice board within the restaurant, or you can email on orangetree@hotmail.es Full fixtures, reports and all other golf related news can be found on the website under the golf society banner at www.orangetree-caboroig.com