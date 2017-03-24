WOULD YOU LIKE TO LEARN REFLEXOLOGY?

Reflexology courses are here now on the Costa Blanca which means that anyone who would like to become a Reflexology practitioner can now train locally and not have to travel back to the UK.

Reflexology is a gentle art, fascinating science and an extremely effective form of therapeutic foot massage that has carved an impressive niche in the field of complimentary medicine. Reflexology is the application of specific pressures to reflex points in the hands and feet to stimulate and revitalize energy flow.

Reflexology is a completely safe form of therapy, as well as being a very relaxing and pleasant experience. The purpose of a course of treatments is to normalise the body’s functioning, to help break down tension and alleviate stress, and to improve nerve functioning and blood supply throughout the body. Reflexology works best when it is used to treat the whole body, rather than specific conditions, and this, in turn, encourages the natural healing processes to work more speedily and efficiently.

The simplicity of a reflexology treatment belies its efficacy. No high-tech. complicated equipment is necessary. The technique is so simple it does not require years of training to master. A good practitioner needs a sensitive but sturdy pair of hands, a genuine desire to ease pain and suffering, compassion, intuition and an understanding of human nature. Reflexology is not only effective with just adults. You can soothe a fractious infant simply by applying gentle pressure to the baby’ feet – an invaluable technique in the middle of the night, when a few hours of unbroken sleep are desperately needed! As well as babies, young children also seem to have a natural affinity for reflexology

The courses take 2-3 months to complete and qualification will only be given after 78 hours of study. Students will have 8 days of class work and at least 30 hours home study which must include client treatments and essays. Anatomy and Physiology is part of the class study as practitioners need to understand the body’s systems fully to be able to treat their clients effectively.

Christine Quinlan has been running her holistic therapy business called Body Harmony in La Marina for over 12 years and in her previous life in Cardiff she started Body Harmony over 19 years ago after being in retail management for 20 years. Christine was approached by several local community organizations in South Wales to start teaching Reiki and Indian Head Massage and she still goes back occasionally to run these courses and many of her students are now successful practitioners.

Christine has appeared on the very successful Mind, Body and Sol shows here with Reiki and Indian Head Massage, and from that has come several enquiries about people wanting to learn Reflexology, so after liaising with the Reflexology Association, she launched her Reflexology courses here in 2007.

There are certain guidelines that must be adhered to when teaching Reflexology and the course has been accepted by the Reflexology Association and graded at NVQ 3 level. All course work and examinations are assessed by a local NVQ assessor before qualification

You may just want to have a Reflexology treatment for your busy and stressful life. If you would just like to be calmed and re-balanced, then come along to Body Harmony and enjoy being treated.

If anyone would like to learn Reflexology or just have a treatment, please contact Christine Quinlan. Body Harmony International, La Marina. 966 795 103 or email on…bodyharmony44@gmail.com Check the website….bodyharmonytherapies.co.uk