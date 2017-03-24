212 EUROS RAISED FOR HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE

Cafe-Bar Almoradi held their first event at their new premises in Calle Mayor, Almoradi last week, in aid of Huntington’s Disease Association.

Supporters enjoyed a Traditional Afternoon Tea of sandwiches; savouries and home made cakes, raising a magnificent 212 Euros for this not so well known charity.

The next fundraising event in aid of HD, will be the ever popular Fun Quiz on Saturday 22nd April at 8pm. Tickets cost just €5 per person, which includes tapas. To book tickets, please contact Marion Smith on 651 043 681

Huntington’s Disease, which is often called HD, is a hereditary disorder of the central nervous system. It is a terminal illness, affecting both men and women, causing a very wide range of symptoms including, uncontrollable movements; loss of speech and ability to swallow; incontinence and loss of memory function, as well as depression and changes in personality. There is currently no cure for HD

If you would like more information, or would like to get involved with organising a fundraising event in your area, then please contact Marion Smith on 651 043 681