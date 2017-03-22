NEW FORD F-150 RAPTOR ‘SUPER TRUCK’ ARRIVES IN THE UK

Twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine produces 444bhp and 510lb ft of torque

Two cab options: SuperCab with rear-hinged coach doors, SuperCrew with full size doors

2017 model available from £78,000 (incl. VAT)

Optional Sutton Bespoke right-hand-drive conversions, and tuning package taking power to over 590bhp

Tax-free sales for export outside of the EU

The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor has arrived in the UK, with delivery-mileage examples of the 444bhp ‘super truck’ available from Clive Sutton, one of London’s leading supercar and luxury car dealers. The car sourcing specialist has initially acquired five left-hand drive examples of the latest F-150 Raptor, with three already snapped up by long-standing clients. The vehicle can be viewed now by appointment at Clive Sutton’s premises in St John’s Wood, with on-the-road prices starting from £78,000 (incl. VAT).

Ford’s latest F-150 Raptor has been widely anticipated in the UK since the end of production of the previous truck in 2014. Significant features include a lightweight aluminium body, an efficient and powerful twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine producing 444bhp and 510lb ft of torque, and a 10-speed automatic gearbox. High-performance Fox Racing shock absorbers are fitted as standard, giving the Raptor incredible off-road agility.

Customers interested in right-hand-drive vehicles can commission a conversion of the new F-150 Raptor through Sutton Bespoke’s specialist programme, at a cost of £36,000 (incl. VAT). Sutton’s right-hand-drive conversions use precision-sculpted mouldings of interior components, before specialist craftsmen use a blend of both traditional and modern techniques to ‘mirror’ the dashboard appearance and steering assembly.

Further personalisation of the new F-150 Raptor can be achieved through Sutton Bespoke’s supercharging package, taking the truck’s V6 petrol engine to over 590bhp, priced at £10,800 (incl. VAT), and an active sports exhaust option from £3,200 (incl. VAT). Clive Sutton is also able to offer tax-free sales for export outside of the EU.

Clive Sutton can source vehicles with specific optional extras on request. The raft of factory extras available for the F-150 Raptor include: 10-way electrically adjustable and heated seats, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera system, twin-panel ‘moonroofs’, and a trailer towing package with Ford’s Backup Assist technology.

Two examples of the F-150 Raptor are available to view by appointment at Clive Sutton’s facility in St John’s Wood, London – are a SuperCab in Lightning Blue and a SuperCrew in Shadow Black. The latter is the more spacious variant, with larger rear doors and more room for occupants inside. The SuperCab model has rear-hinged coach doors that open to reveal a pillarless cabin aperture.

Sutton Bespoke offers a complete ‘tailor-made’ service to its customers, affording the opportunity to create a truly unique vehicle. Numerous upgrade packages and specialist customisation options can be supplied and fitted, either to modify a car already owned by the client, or as a complete service with the base vehicle sourced as well. Attractive funding options are available to enable the car and the upgrade package to be financed together.

