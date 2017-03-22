ALMORADÍ COUNCIL INSTALL DEFIBRILLATORS IN PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Almoradí Department of Health has introduced Semiautomatic Defibrillators in several public buildings in its efforts “to improve the welfare, the security and safety of residents in the town and in outlying pedanias”, according to a statement issued by the new councillor for health, Almudena Albentosa (Cs).
Ciudadanos submitted the proposal at the municipal plenary on July 26, 2016 when it was in opposition, as a fundamental tool to save a life. Now, after three months of government and thanks to the good management, the new health councillor, said that the funding has been found to install these life-saving appliances
These devices are capable of performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation through small electrical shocks to a person who is in cardiorespiratory arrest when operated by suitably trained personnel.
As a result of the initiative Red Cross Almoradí have said that they will provide refresher courses to emergency personnel and municipal workers in their use.