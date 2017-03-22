ALMORADÍ COUNCIL INSTALL DEFIBRILLATORS IN PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Almoradí Department of Health has ​​introduced Semiautomatic Defibrillators in several public buildings in its efforts “to improve the welfare, the security and safety of residents in the town and in outlying pedanias”, according to a statement issued by the new councillor for health, Almudena Albentosa (Cs).

Ciudadanos submitted the proposal at the municipal plenary on July 26, 2016 when it was in opposition, as a fundamental tool to save a life. Now, after three months of government and thanks to the good management, the new health councillor, said that the funding has been found to install these life-saving appliances

These devices are capable of performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation through small electrical shocks to a person who is in cardiorespiratory arrest when operated by suitably trained personnel.

As a result of the initiative Red Cross Almoradí have said that they will provide refresher courses to emergency personnel and municipal workers in their use.