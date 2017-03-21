STUDIO32 are now halfway through rehearsals for their summer production of “Mack and Mabel”. Tickets are available now and are already selling fast.

“Mack and Mabel” is a true story, set in the period of the silent movies, starting in 1911 through Mabel’s death in 1930 and ending in 1938. The role of Lottie is played by one of Studio32’s younger stars, Alice Wakeford (pictured).

This is Alice’s fifth show with Studio32, her previous credits include a show-stealing performance as the cat in “Dick Whittington”, the youngest daughter Chava in “Fiddler On The Roof” and more recently the Ghost of Christmas Past in “A Christmas Carol”. At only 15 years old she is an accomplished singer, dancer and actress who is relishing the challenges of her current role.

Lottie is Mack’s previous leading lady, a girl who has been round the block a few times. She is the tap dance lead in the show, and her poignant song tells of years of putting up with life’s little knocks – so just “Tap Your Troubles Away”!

The show contains some great songs, dancing and humour, and the high standards of production from this talented company ensure that audiences will be in for a spectacularly entertaining evening.

Studio32 are continuing to support the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Association and local charities with this show. Past shows have raised significant sums of money and the company hope to repeat that with sell-out performances again. Seats for their previous productions have sold out quickly so make sure to book your tickets early.

Show dates are Wednesday May 31st to Saturday June 3rd at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7.30pm with doors open 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 9 euros, and can be obtained by calling Philip on 602 454 033, or by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org. A seating plan is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org, along with lots of information about the company and past shows.