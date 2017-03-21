SPORTING ALFAS CRICKET CLUB

Sporting Alfas 1st X1 139 for 4 beat Harpenden C.C. 138 for 10

A fixture with much promise after last seasons crushing defeat by a Harpendon team full of talent, SACC put out the strongest team they could muster. The visitors elected to bat first in a mutually agreed ´toss´.

Ali steamed in for the first over and ripped Reeves in half with his first ball again with his second and the shocked opener nicked the third ball to Ward SACC´s keeper. First blood to the home team, Aussie pro Climent was the next in and although playing the rest of the over out never looked steady.

Waqar took the second over and his mix of swing and slow balls unnerved the Harpendon team further. A couple of mighty blows took the visitors to 31 from 3 overs but Ali had claimed his second wicket Morgan taking an half chance from the dangerous looking Climent(8). Pankhurst(11) strode out and went after Waqar with a glorious display of hard hitting for 3 balls then fell to Ali again caught by Morgan at short midwicket. Waqar getting rewarded for his consistent lines and Tuck nicked one again well held by Ward.

First change Bowler Alger took two quick wickets and Ali finished a good spell with an excellent return of 8-3-3-30. Byrne(14) and Washington(53) held things together for a few overs before Crompton tempted Washington and Ali caught him at mid off, a great knock in the circumstances from the Harpendon player.

Watson spanked a couple of boundaries in his quick fire 20, then played at a fierce lifting ball from Faran and Ward took another. Crompton finishing off the innings getting Smith caught at backward square leg by Alger then Card at mid-off caught by Ali Great figures from Spain’s manager 6.5-3-14-3 . All out for 138 which included 22 wide’s.

An early tea was taken whilst the shell shocked Harpendon team tried to grasp what had just happened to their star studded batting line up.

Morgan joined Crompton to open the innings has Crompton´s fourth partner this season, and the pair raced along to 64 before Morgan on 11 played on. Alger hit a few glorious shots before again playing on, Muñoz joined Crompton and Spain´s Captain and Manager looked to finish it quickly but Muñoz on 23 was caught in the deep.

Crompton read the script and reached 50 and chipped one to mid-off. Leaving Faran and Perman to finish of the required 30 runs. A good victory to SACC which no one really expected.

This coming week Gloustershire seniors arrive playing in 4 matches, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Please pop down and pay us a visit on any of the days, all will be made very welcome.

