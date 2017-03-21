ORBA WARBLERS AT LA SELLA

This week, the Orba Warblers were once again at La Sella for a Stableford game and the 3rd. Eclectic. A few surprises – no buggies at the last minute and a HOLE IN ONE !

Due to the rain this past weekend, no buggies were available and therefore the number of players were down to 22. The front nine was pretty soggy but picturesque with bunkers turned into small pools/ ponds. The back 9 was it’s usual self, putting up a good challenge for us golfers –

In Div. 1, Chris Williamson ( Hcap.8.7 ) again showed us the way coming in with 35pts. In 2nd., former captain David Knight ( Hcap. 9.2 ) takes the honour with 32pts. and bringing up 3rd., was Glyn Braidley ( Hcap.8.2 ) with 30pts.

In Div. 2, our social secretary Sally Mardsen ( Hcap. 29.2 ) shows us that she can do more than just arrange great events, coming in 1st. place with 34 pts. In 2nd. on count back also with 34 pts., was steady Peter Gibson ( Hcap. 22.4 ) and in 3rd., David Brown with 30 pts.

We had a HOLE IN ONE on Hole 15 – delivered spectacularly by none other than the unflappable David Edwards- well done Dave !!

Besides coming 3rd., Glyn Braidley had a NP on Hole 8 and won the Football card with Bolton. Not a bad day out Glyn !!

Next week March 29th., will be a Stableford Competition at La Galiana. Tee Time is at 10:00am so please arrive by 9:15am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and current Handicap Certificate. To book, please contact Michael Taylor on mjt@stylepms.com or phone 639242896.