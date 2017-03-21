FREEMASON’S RAISE MONEY FOR CANCER STRICKEN CHILDREN.

On Saturday, 11th March, more than fifty intrepid of people set out at 11.30am from the International Club, in El Campello, on their annual, sponsored beach walk. This annual walk was organised by the Santa Faz Masonic Lodge No 48 in support of ASPANION a very worthwhile charity for Children with Cancer.

The walk along Muchavista beach was largely completed in about 2hours but one valiant person who needs walking sticks set off at 9.30am in order to be able to complete it in time and he alone raised the magnificent sum of six hundred euros towards a total of about one thousand nine hundred. Well done to him especially and to all the other selfless people who took part! After the walk, a feast was prepared, and much welcomed, at the International Club, including a barbecue of chicken, ribs, burgers, sausages and several different salads which was enjoyed by 55 people in the bright sunshine. Music was provided by the excellent singer Mike Rayner who had lots of people dancing to his varied repertoire of songs.

A charity raffle consisting of an eclectic mixture of prizes raised a further sum of 250 €.

A very entertaining afternoon, in the warm sunshine, which was enjoyed by everyone. We are now looking forward to our next social, a Bowls and Rastro event at the Bonalba Bowling Club on 1st April. We hope to see many of you there and do even more to help those in desperate need.

Should you wish to contribute to this worthy charity of find out more about Freemasonry in this area please contact me on the email given below.

prensa@glpvalencia.com