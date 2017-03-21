EUROGOLF CAPTAIN WINS PRESIDENTS TROPHY

On Thursday 16th March Eurogolf played their monthly medal off the plates for the Presidents Trophy. It was a sunny but blustery day which affected the scores as there were some relatively low scores even in the prizes.

Cat 1 1st Malcolm Foskett 36 2nd George McCallum 35 c/b 3rd David Gregson 35 Cat 2 1st Stan Low 31 2nd Glo Manning 31 3rd Linda Lynch 29 Cat 3 1st Debbie Weedon 37 2nd David Valentine 35 3rd Bob Shorley 33 Cat 4 1st Ed Silvester 37 2nd Phyllis Venables 36 3rd Kevin Bonser 30 Overall winner Debbie Weedon c/b

Best front 9 Frances Buckeridge Best back 9 John Barraclough NTP´s 5th and 17th Bill Martin 11th Colin Willis 12th in 2 John Barraclough 15th Terry Sayers Fotball draw G. Lavender John Fairhurst Keith Wright Colin Hobden and Claire Daye-Gretton.

President David Blanchette was pleased to present Captain Debbie Weedon with the Presidents Trophy plus a bottle of champagne which he donated at his own expense.

Unfortunately the usual Toffs game on Tuesday was cancelled due to the strong high winds.

If you would like to play with Eurogolf on Tuesdays and Thursdays at La Marquesa please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk