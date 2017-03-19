SUZANNE GETS ‘ARTY’ IN LA MARINA

A new art class is starting on Wednesday 22nd March at The Final Whistle Sports Bar in ‘Consum Square’, La Marina. Suzanne Stokes has been teaching recreational art in the area for many years and also has groups at PALS Social Club in La Siesta on Monday mornings, and at Restaurante La Herradura in Los Montesinos on Thursdays.

Suzanne encourages beginners to spend the first few weeks learning to draw, because it is the foundation of going on to successful painting or pastel work, and provides drawing equipment and projects for the first few weeks. After that artists can try watercolour, acrylics, oils or pastels before choosing what medium they wish to move on to.

Classes are very relaxed and friendly and more information can be found on www.sue-stokes.co.uk or call her on 680 961 025. You can also see (and buy!) original works and fine art prints by Suzanne at La Herradura (next to the REPSOL Garage) in Los Montesinos or see her online shop www.sue-stokes.com/store