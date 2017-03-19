In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services at Hacienda Del Alamo on 15th March 2017.

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 22 players visited the established course at Hacienda Del Alamo taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

After the mini ‘gota fria’ in the previous days it was a pleasure not to get wet BUT extremely high winds made scoring extremely difficult and this relected in the scores.

The competition today was an individual stableford and the winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Ruddy Wattley – 36 points

2nd – Mike Nelson – 31 points

3rd – Jack Fanning – 29 points

4th – Mike Probert – 29 points

Nearest the Pins – Cameron Cawte and Mike Probert

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next friendly day fixture is at Vistabella on Wednesday 5th April 2017 and the monthly meeting is at Mar Menor on 19th April 2017.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or Graham Hall on 664692638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.